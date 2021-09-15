Jackie S. "Jack" Lewis, 62, of Manheim, formerly of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 13, 2021 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Burton and Ruby (Henderson) Lewis. He was the loving husband of Linda (Johnson) Lewis with whom he shared over 38 years of marriage.
He was a 1976 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Jack owned and operated Personal Touch Window Cleaning & Maintenance, Inc. for many years.
Jack was an avid street hockey player, golfer, softball and tennis player, liked the San Francisco Giants and loved going to the beach. He was a faithful member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church where he was active in the Awana Club.
Jack was a comedian, great listener, selfless, giving, so loving, hard-working, a loving husband and father, and most importantly a man of God.
In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn E. Lewis fiancée of Mikerson Dumetre of Manheim. Also surviving is a sister, Celaine Oehme wife of Joseph of Palm Bay, FL; two brothers, Fred Lewis of Boomer, NC and Paul Lewis husband of Karen of Lancaster, PA. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Gene Lewis.
Funeral Services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 4-9PM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the church and again from 9-10AM at the church on Saturday. Flowers will be received. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »