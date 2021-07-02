Jackie L. Buchter, 70, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Earl I. and Betty L. (Hehnly) Buchter and was the husband of the late Fay (Stewart) Buchter who passed away in 2004.
Jackie was a graduate of Cocalico High School Class of 1969. He worked as a traffic manager for Kalas Manufacturing for 42 years prior to his retirement. He was a big country music fan and loved watching wrestling.
Jackie is survived by 2 daughters, Mandi S., wife of Justin Long and Becky A., wife of Spencer Kulp; 2 grandchildren, Hanah Kulp and Dylan Kohl; and a sister, Debra K., wife of Barry Martzall.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, James and Larry Buchter; and former wife, Beverly A. Buchter.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 AM, with Rev. Hans Becklin officiating. Interment will take place in the Pleasant View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jackie's memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA, 15212.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.