Jacki Lynn Guiles-Everett, 59 of Sun City, CA passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, April 24, 2021. She was born on November 15, 1961 in Lancaster, PA, daughter of Suzanne B. Sheppard of Chambersburg, PA and Allen R. Guiles of McKinleyville, CA.
Jacki is well loved and touched the lives of many with her loving heart. She is survived by her husband George Everett of Sun City, CA, sister Jody Jones and husband Kevin of Holtwood, PA, brother Allen Rodney Guiles and wife Lori in Lancaster, PA, her children Josef Gomez and wife Arianne in Menifee CA, Benjamin Gomez of Clearwater, FL, Katlyn Everett of Sun City, CA, and step father William Sheppard of Chambersburg, PA. Jacki was also blessed with 8 grandchildren: Andrew, Benjamin, Mason, Jaden, Kaylee, Tyse, Lani and Jonathon. She also has a nephew, A. Jesse Jones of Columbia, PA, a niece Hannah M. Jones of Rapid City, and she was preceded in death by niece Gina M. Jones and step father Francis Mattern.
