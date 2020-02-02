Jack Wallace Winter, 95, of Reinholds, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Oak Leaf Manor, Landisville.
He was born in Reading to the late Frank and Nellie (Winters) Winter and was the husband of the late Jean E. (Esterly) Winter who passed away in 1989. They had shared 40 years of marriage.
From 1942 to 1945 Jack had served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force during WWII.
He was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church, Reinholds and was the President of Keystone Nitewear, in Reinholds, prior to his retirement. He was a volunteer fire policeman for 65 years in Reinholds, until he was 88. He served as treasurer of the Water Authority in Reinholds for 50 years.
Jack is survived by a son, John F. Winter of South Africa, a daughter, Jan, wife of the late Raymond Oberholtzer of Reinholds, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11:00am, at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Child Fund International, 2821 Emerywood Parkway, Richmond, VA 23294 or Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »