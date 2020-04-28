Jack W. Coons, 77, formerly of Lancaster, passed away April 14, 2020 at Southeastern Veteran's Home in Spring City, PA of COVID19. He was born in Lancaster, PA to Kathryn Stump Coons and George Coons.
Jack was a graduate of J. P. McCaskey, attended York Jr. College, and graduated from the University of Georgia.
Jack served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. After the Navy, his career involved sales and marketing.
He loved his sports with Georgia Bulldogs and Baltimore Orioles being his favorite teams. He loved the beach and many retired vacations and also his marriage were enjoyed in beach settings.
Jack leaves behind Cindy Coons of Lancaster; children Andrew Coons Mazar of East Norristown, PA and Kathryn Ederati of Millersville, PA.
Online condolences and future service times can be found at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Spring City, PA.
