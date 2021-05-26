Jack W. Aument, 79, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles and Nina (Cox) Aument. He was the loving husband of Linda (DiCintio) Aument with whom he shared over 55 years of marriage.
He was a 1959 graduate of Manheim Township High School. Jack worked as the advertising department manager for the former Raub Supply Co. for over 37 years.
He was an active member of St. Anne's Parish serving as an usher, oversaw the collection basket and served as chairman of the Blizzard Ball. Jack proudly served in the U.S. National Guard from 1963-1969. He was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus Council 867, Lancaster.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed working in his garden, fishing and anything that could be done outdoors as well as decorating for holidays. Above all Jack was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time doing everything with them.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Deborah wife of Salvatore Polizzi, son, Michael Aument husband of Sunshine both of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Joseph, Danielle, Gabriella, two step grandchildren, Harmony, Kathryn, two step great-grandchildren, Maya and Cole; sister, Linda Souders of Manheim.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 28, 2021 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will be private in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the Lancaster Cancer Center, 1858 Charter Ln., Unit 202, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com