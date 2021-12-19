Jack Stilwell Young, 94, a resident of Ephrata Manor, passed away on December 12, 2021 in Fairmount Homes after a short stay.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clyde Lindeman and Florence Mabel (Stilwell) Young.
He was the loving husband of the late Rosamond E. (Snyder) Young, with whom he married on July 8, 1950 and shared fifty five loving years of marriage until the time of her passing on July 13, 2005.
Jack was employed by PPL starting in March of 1947 as a meter reader. In 1953, he then moved to the Line Department, where he was the Line Crew Leader until his retirement in 1992. He had also worked for Manheim Auto Auction for five years. In October of 1950, he was drafted into the United States Army, taking his basics at Ft. Meade, MD then serving at Camp Breckinridge, KY with the 101st Screaming Eagles and New Cumberland, PA. He was then honorably discharged as a Private First Class in October of 1952 after serving two years.
Jack was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, a former member of Pearl Street United Methodist, AARP Centerville Chapter #4221, where he served on the board. Park City Twalkers serving as President, Vice President and organized the club picnics, and a member of the PPL Retirement Club.
He enjoyed hunting with friends and his son, Brian. He had many enjoyable trips to the hunting camp in Union County with his good friend, Bill Krous.
Jack is survived by his children; Denise Y. wife of John D. McDaniels of Myerstown, Deborah Y. wife of Steven G. Hanks of Lancaster and Brian E. husband of Donna J. (Martin) Young of Adamstown. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he is predeceased by an infant brother, Richard Young.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster PA 17601 with Dr. John Light officiating. There will be a viewing held prior to the time of service from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Pearl Street United Methodist Church, 133 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.groffeckenroth.com
