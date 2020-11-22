Jack S. Weaver, 55, of New Holland, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 15, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Aaron B. and Annabelle S. (Stauffer) Weaver.
Jack will be remembered for his more than 35 years of dedicated service at Sensenig's Feed Mill in New Holland.
By those close to Jack his nickname was "The Weave" as he was an avid bowler, holding rings for bowling 300 and 800. The bowling alley is where he met the love of his life, Tammy (Brenner) with whom he shared more than 29 years of marriage. Jack was known for cheering on his favorite local teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies. He also enjoyed playing poker.
He will be sorely missed by his wife and brothers: Thomas A. Weaver, husband of Cheryl, of Blue Ball and William Weaver, husband of Sharon, of Churchtown. He was preceded in passing by his parents and daughter, Stephanie A. Weaver.
A viewing will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 5PM-7PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org/donate
