Jack S. Frey, 89, of Mountville, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was the son of the late John Hunsecker Frey and Ruth Frey (Rothrock). Born in Marietta, Jack was the loving husband to Janet L. (Lutz) Frey for 48 years.
After graduating from Girard College, Jack served in the U.S. Army in the 1950s. Afterward, he became a machinist for Thomson Corporation for 42 years. Jack had a great love of singing, and he sang bass in the U.S. Army with the 5th Infantry Red Diamond Chorus. Later in life, he sang with local choirs, including First Reformed Church and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Jack loved hunting and was a firearm enthusiast and competitive fast-draw shooter. He enjoyed weekly trips to the shooting range to work on his precision.
He was quiet, kind, patient, and as devoted a friend as one could find. He had a rare ability to be a great listener but could also tell a good joke.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Jennifer F. Myers, wife to John H. Myers, Jr. of Mountville, and his sister-in-law Mary Louise Lutz of Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by his half-brother Raymond Frey.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jack's Celebration of Life at The Groff's Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday September 24, beginning at 12:30 p.m. with a service to follow at 1:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest at the Marietta Cemetery in a private interment.
The family wishes to thank Hospice & Community Care, and in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Jack's name to them at 685 Good Drive Lancaster, PA 17604.
