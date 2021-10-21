Jack R. Stauffer, age 70 of Gap, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital after a 19 year battle with muscular dystrophy “Pompe’s” on Monday, October 18, 2021. He was the husband of Brenda Woolard Henry. He was born in Caernarvon, Son of the late Harwin and Dorothy E. Stauffer.
Jack graduated from Coatesville High School. He served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are five children; Rochelle wife of Jim Morris, Jack Stauffer, Jr., Jordan Stauffer, Shannon Henry, and Derrick Henry, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and 5 siblings; Joe and Phyllis Stauffer, Virginia and Emiliano Lebron, Jake and Kerri Stauffer, John Stauffer, and Debbie Riehl. He was preceded in death by his siblings: James, Phoebe, Clara, Jesse, and Darlene.
A private service will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Jack’s honor to www.pompewarriorfoundation.com. shiveryfuneralhome.com