Jack R. Sheckard, 90, of Lancaster, passed away March 21, 2021, at Mennonite Home Communities. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late, Harry and Christine Sheckard. He was married to Nancy M. Schwarz Sheckard for more than 67 years until her passing in 2016.
He was a graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School, class of 1948, and will be remembered for his work as a machinist/millwright at Armstrong World Industries. He then went on to work for Fabral for more than 18 years, until his retirement in 1993. He was a lifetime member of the National Association of Purchasing Management, Inc., and an active member of Lancaster First Church of God, now Chestnut Hill Church.
Jack is survived by his son, Gary, husband of Georgia Lee King Sheckard, grandchildren: Thomas, of Hummelstown and Angela Sheckard Jackson, of Shippensburg, great-grandchildren: Amanda, Michael and Kenneth Sheckard and Mackenzie Jackson, and a daughter-in-law, Jane Anne Manley Sheckard. He was preceded in passing by his parents: Harry and Christine, son, Kenneth A. Sheckard, and brothers: Harry E. and James L. Sheckard.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mennonite Home Communities, mennonitehome.org/giving/ways-to-give/ or Hospice and Community Care, hospiceandcommunitycare.org/donate/
