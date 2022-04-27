Jack R. Seiple III passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2022. Jack was born to Jack R. Seiple, Jr. and Valerie J. Seiple in Virginia Beach, VA. He received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and was a senior scientist for Johnson & Johnson. Jack was a passionate scientist working on cutting-edge technology integral to the development of live-saving and life-altering medicines for oncology, immunology, and COVID-19 vaccine. His love for chemistry and analytical science was unparalleled, and his dedication and warmth was appreciated by all of his colleagues and friends in the lab.
Jack was a true outdoorsman and loved camping and boating. He received his Master Captain's license from the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and took great pleasure in refurbishing his 32 ft Hatteras yacht. Most weekends you could find him doing home improvements and rebuilding a golf cart to include monster wheels and a six-seater for the entire family. Most of all, his greatest treasure was his family and his three beautiful children.
In addition to his parents, Jack is survived by his wife Tanya L. Seiple, three children: Dax M. Seiple, Dannika A. Seiple, and Devyn B. Seiple; his grandmother Mary Seiple; his siblings: Brenda J. Mitchell (Erik), Tim E. Seiple (Jacqui), and Dave A. Seiple (Shannon); uncles: Herman, Richard and James Brubaker; as well as many nieces, nephews, and animals.
Family will receive friends at Life Evangelical Free Church, 419 Pierson Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 on Thursday April 28, 2022 from 10 AM-11 AM with a celebration of Jack's life to follow at 11 AM. Interment at Witness Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Jack Seiple III Memorial Fund.
Online condolences may be made to: SnyderFuneralHome.com