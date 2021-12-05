Jack R. "Gunzy" Gunzenhauser, Jr., 69, of Columbia, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 doing what he loved: enjoying nature. He was the husband of Joanne Kline Gunzenhauser to whom he was married for two and a half years. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Jack R., Sr. and Esther L. McClune Gunzenhauser. He was an electrician, having worked for Armstrong Industries before his retirement. He was a lover of classic cars, was a chef known as "Gunzy", was an avid bird watcher and he was a world record holder for racing pigeons. His great-great uncle started Gunzenhauser Bakery in 1900.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Hope Eshleman, Becky Wood and Jack R. Gunzenhauser III. Six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Brothers: Steven Gunzenhauser and Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser.
There will be no service planned at this time. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
