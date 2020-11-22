Jack R. Funk, 86, of Mount Joy passed away on November 14, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Lorraine Dissinger Funk, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. A lifelong resident of Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Oliver M. and Margaret Zeager Funk. One of 16 children, he is survived by his sisters, Francanna Tayor of Mount Joy and Ellen Gepfer of Elizabethtown and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Oliver, Frank, Russel, Leroy, Warren, Robert, Merlin, Eugene and Ronald Funk, and sisters, Margaret Craul, Malva Flowers, Joann Eberly and, Nancy Jane Tanis.
A proud veteran, Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Armstrong World Industries in 1994 after 27 years of employment. He and Lorraine are members of Chiques United Methodist Church of Mount Joy. Prior to his illness, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed a round of golf with his cousins and nephews. Never one to complain, Jack was a kind and caring individual who will be remembered for his strength and his strong will during the physical disability he endured.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Jack may be made to Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 East Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com