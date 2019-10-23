Jack R. "Clinker" McClair, 97, of Bethany Village, Mechanicsburg passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill.
Jack was the widower of Vivian L. (Berry) McClair.
Memorial services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Oaks Terrace of Bethany Village-West, 5225 Wilson Lane, Mechanicsburg. Please enter door number 30. Private entombment will be held in the Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Village Assurance Fund, 325 Wesley Dr., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.cocklinfuneralhome.com