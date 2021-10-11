Jack Michael Burkholder, 21, of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Born in Khirovograd, Ukraine, he was the son of Corby and Jennifer Weaver Burkholder, Manheim. Jack joined their family through adoption in 2017. Jack worked for G&G Feed & Supply, Manheim. He attended Manheim Brethren in Christ Church. As an auto enthusiast, Jack had a deep passion for automobiles of all makes and models. He was an avid video game player, and enjoyed listening to music. Jack was generous, loved to serve others, and had a deep love for his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his parents, are paternal grandparents, Mel Burkholder, Lititz, Gloria Burkholder, Manheim, maternal grandparents, Ronald and Carolyn Weaver, Lititz, a sister, Camryn Burkholder, a brother, Logan Burkholder, both at home, his brothers, Sanek “Sasha” Grebenyuk and Ivan Andrushko, both of Ukraine and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jack’s Celebration of Life Service at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Thursday evening from 7:00 PM until the time of service. Kindly omit flowers. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
