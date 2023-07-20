Jack M. Zimmerman, 72, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Jack was a "born to be wild" kind of man. His friends and family knew him as "Big Jack" or "Jackie." He was born Aug. 1, 1950, in Harrisburg. Jack was a loved son of the late Melvin D. and Helen M. (Martin) Zimmerman.
Jack's childhood led him to graduate from John Harris High School in Harrisburg, setting the stage for a life filled with wild adventures and fun.
On Aug. 18, 1990, he found his eternal happiness when he married his late wife, Cindy L. Showers. Their love story was one filled with laughter and love. Although Cindy preceded him in death on Sept. 13, 2018, their bond remained unbroken.
The steel industry was Jack's professional calling, a path he followed with dedication and hard work for 50 years. Throughout his lifelong career, he dedicated himself to the steel mill in Steelton, leaving a lasting impact on the industry. His co-workers remember Jack as a true "character" and a leader, always willing to extend a helping hand to those around him. Jack also started a successful local tax preparation business to help his friends and neighbors with their yearly tax challenges.
Jack found joy in life's simplest pleasures. He enjoyed hunting in the mountains with his family. In the summer he loved fishing, crabbing, clamming and going to the beach with his family at his beach home in Lewes, Delaware. Even while battling dementia, he would often ask about hunting and fishing and couldn't wait to get back out there to shoot himself a buck and catch himself a flounder. He also took pleasure in the loud sounds of his Harley-Davidson as he rode his motorcycle around town and through the mountains. sometimes even at 4 a.m. Yet, his happiest moments in life stemmed from his children and grandchildren. Their laughter and love were the treasures he held closest to his heart.
Left to cherish his memory and continue the family traditions are his five children, Jason (Keshia) Zimmerman, residing in Elizabethtown, Rebecca Ann (John) Stapleton of Atlanta, GA., Amy (Eric) Tressler of Duncannon, Ashley Ann (Matthew) Whalen of Harbeson, DE., and Jack D. Zimmerman of Elizabethtown. Jack loved spending time with his 12 grandchildren and was excited about another grandchild on the way. Jack is also survived by his four sisters, Linda Weldon of Milton, DE., Cindy Neifert of Palmyra, PA., Jody McManus of Frankford, DE. and Melissa Benton of Delaware.
Friends and loved ones are invited to pay their final respects during a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, PA., where funeral service will commence at 1 p.m., where stories and tributes will celebrate the man who brought so much laughter and love into all of our lives. Jack will be laid to rest in the Paxtonville Cemetery where his wife's ashes will be placed into his arms as they wished.
Although his physical presence has departed, the memories he created and the love he shared will forever echo in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Contributions to honor Jack's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, https://www.alz.org/pa.
