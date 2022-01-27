Jack M. Fiebert, 67 of Lancaster passed away at home Friday, January 21, 2022. Born in Bronx, NY on May 17, 1954, he was the son of the late Charles and Sandra Starr Fiebert. He was the husband of Diane W. Fiebert with whom he married on February 6, 1988. He and Diane lived in Lancaster for the past 12 years.
Jack is survived by his wife Diane, to whom he has been married for 33 years. He is also survived by his mother, Sandra Fiebert of Lancaster; three stepsons, Joseph Raimondo and his wife, Megan of Elmwood Park, New Jersey, Michael Raimondo and his wife, Tina of Hopatcong, New Jersey and Nicholas Raimondo and his wife, Maya of Elmwood Park, New Jersey. He is also survived by two step granddaughters, Meckenzie and Kennedy.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jack's Memorial Service on February 12, 2022 at 11 AM from the Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 450 W. Main Street, Mountville. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit ;www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
