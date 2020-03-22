John "Jack" L. Cowher, of Lititz, the son of the late John Herman Cowher and Dorothy (Singer) passed away on March 16, 2020 at the age of 93. He had been married to Margaret B. Crawford Cowher, who passed away in 1996.
Born on January 29, 1927 in Tyrone, PA, he graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1945 and immediately enlisted in the armed services; however, the war ended before he was deployed overseas. Jack later enrolled at Penn State University, and graduated in 1953 with a degree in mechanical engineering. After graduation, Jack began working for Sylvania in Towanda. Then in 1961, he moved to Nitro, WV where he worked for Gravely Tractors. Black & Decker brought Jack to Lancaster in 1963, and he eventually worked for Howmet Corporation, Caterpillar, and eventually Cabot until his retirement in 1985.
After retirement Jack found an interest in genealogy and spent about a decade researching the history of the Cowher lineage back to Germany and their immigration to United States in the mid-1700's. With his uncle and aunt, he eventually ventured back to the town of Baden-Württemberg, in southwest Germany where the Cowher family originated.
He is survived by a sister, Jean Louise McPhail of Tyrone, a step daughter, Janet Dodson of Brownstown, wife of Don, and a son, Gordon of Lititz, husband of Anne and three grandchildren: Kelsey of Los Angeles, Trey of Thailand and Connor of Chapman University in Anaheim, CA.
Services will be private. Please omit flowers and consider a memorial contribution to Caring Hospice Services of Central Pennsylvania, 101 Good Dr., #1, Lancaster, PA 17603.
