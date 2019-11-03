Jack L. Blickenderfer, 94, of Lancaster passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in N. Bessemer, PA he was the son of the late Reath and Elsie (Markley) Blickenderfer. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy L. Blickenderfer with whom he shared 61 years of marriage before her passing in 2011.
He worked at Westinghouse for over 29 years as a design draftsman before retiring in 1985.
Jack was a very proud veteran serving in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a member of the Mountville VFW #8757 and the Mount Joy American Legion #158. He was a proud Pittsburger and diehard fan of the Penguins, Pirates and Steelers.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Susan D. McCaughey wife of Dennis of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Jared G. Sullivan husband of Angela of Pittsburgh, Jessica L. Sullivan of Manheim, Daniel W. McCaughey husband of Kelly of Salunga. Also surviving is a brother, Reath Blickenderfer husband of Gloria of Tampa, FL, sister, Eilene Hardgrove of Massillon, OH and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Paul Blickenderfer and a sister, Olive Beighley.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 6-8PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the funeral home and again on Thursday morning from 10-11AM.
Flowers will be received. If so desired, contributions can also be made in Jack's memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com