Jack J. Bryson, 94, passed away peacefully at Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster on August 12, 2023. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late William and Kathryn (Beck) Bryson.
He was a 1951 graduate of Lebanon Valley College, Annville and received his M.B.A. from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1964. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Jack retired from Allied Signal, Teterboro, NJ after 35 years of service. He was a treasurer for the Hawthorne, NJ Little League Football and Little Baseball. As a former member of the West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood, NJ, he was active in the Hillside Players. After retiring, Jack and his wife, Ruth, became owners and operators of Country Lane Antiques, Quarryville. They were represented in antique shows that included locations of York, Brandywine, Washington DC, Nashville, TN and Connecticut.
His wife of 62 years, Ruth S. Bryson, preceded him in death in 2017. Surviving are his children: Kathy Zajac and her husband, Joseph, Pine Brook, NJ, John and his wife, Claire, High Point, NC and James and his wife, Grace, North Quincy, MA, seven grandchildren: Jeffrey and his wife, Hannah, Matthew and his wife, Raen, Jaclyn and her husband, Patrick, Emily, Julia, Miranda and Jonathan and a great-granddaughter, Piper.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Auditorium at Willow Valley Lakes, 300 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA, 17584 on Saturday, August 26th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jesse Johnson officiating. Interment will be private prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Waterway Church, 550 Waterway Road, Oxford, PA 19363. reynoldsandshivery.com