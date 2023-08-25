Jack H. Wertz, Jr., 67, of Benson, Arizona, formerly of Lancaster, PA., died August 8, 2023. He was the son of late Jack H. Wertz, Sr, and stepmother Joan Wertz Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Marcy Dudder, and three daughters, Kari Wertz, Kaitlyn Wertz and Yana Yashina, his previous wife, Cathy Wertz, and stepmother, Joan Martin of Lancaster. Also surviving are 2 sisters, Corrie E. Wertz, VA., and Paula M. Smeltz, NC.
He was born in Florida while his father was in the Navy. He attended J. P. McCaskey High School, Lancaster, PA.
Following is an excerpt from the "Celebration of Life'' that will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Richardson's Remembrance Center, Benson, AZ.
"Jack was and still is a good man in all of our hearts. Those of you who had a chance to know him are lucky and truly blessed. Lucky because he could make you laugh those belly gut laughs. Lucky because he brought joy into your life. Blessed to have known him. Blessed to have memories you can carry for a lifetime."
A living tribute »