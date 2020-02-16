Jack E. Siegrist, 55, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late John H., Jr. and Jane (Dietrich) Siegrist. Jack was the husband of Beth (Ward) Siegrist with whom he would have celebrated 35 years of marriage this coming April 13th.
Also surviving are two sons; Joel Siegrist, husband of Emily of Hellam and Ryan Siegrist, husband of Jessica of Red Lion; two granddaughters, Stella and Brielle Siegrist; and a sister, Jodie Sheaffer, wife of Scott of Marietta.
Jack was a member of Columbia Fish and Game Association. He enjoyed woodworking, amateur drag racing, watching the Boston Red Sox, and trips to the beach. Jack loved the outdoors and spending time at the family cabin in Perry County. Most of all he loved his family and cherished the time with his granddaughters.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
