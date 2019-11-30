Jack E.S. O'Brien, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care. He was the husband of Aracelis Torres O'Brien with whom he married on November 21, 2019. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Pamela Miltenberger O'Brien and the late Jack E. O'Brien.
He was employed for the past 19 years as a machine operator at Anvil International, Columbia, in the tapping department.
In addition to his mother and wife is his brother, Curt, husband of Diane O'Brien; sister Jody, wife of Kris Larsen; three stepchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with the Rev. Allan F. Wolfe, Celebrant. Friends may view at the church one hour prior to the mass. Interment will be private.
