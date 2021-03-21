Jack E. Rankin, loving husband of Judi (Lenker) Rankin, age 89, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at M.S. Hershey Medical Center. He was born in West Chester, PA, on September 14, 1931, the youngest son of William and Kathryn Rankin.
He graduated Mt. Penn High School in 1949. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and served until 1955. He had a daughter from his first marriage, Linda, born in 1953. Jack moved back to PA where he worked in sales, settling in Allentown.
In 1974, Jack and Judi met and married in November 1974. In 1976, Jack began Rankin Sales Co., Inc., an independent cabinet representative agency, and together with Judi and several wonderful sales reps, grew the business over the years. Jack retired in 1998 and sold RSC, Inc., which was dissolved in 2020 after 44 years. After retirement, Jack and Judi spent many wonderful years travelling the country in their RV and living in Tucson, AZ. They moved to Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, PA where they enjoyed living in their cottage.
Jack was a proud 32 degree mason. He began Masonic life in Texas and his memberships over the years included New Temple Lodge #720, F&AM, Allentown (60+ years); Scottish Rite, Valley of Bloomsburg (50+ years); Irem Shrine, Wilkes-Barre (50+ years) and Masonic Village Shrine Club, Elizabethtown.
Jack is survived by his loving wife Judi; grandchildren Kyle and Jessica in NC; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Terry and Barbara Lenker of Hummelstown, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers William and Lee; and his daughter Linda. Love doesn't die…people do.
Interment will be at Sell Chapel Columbarium on the grounds of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA.
Services are private; no flowers, please. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »