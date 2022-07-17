Jack E. Keyser died June 4, 2022, at Moravian Manor in Lititz, Pennsylvania. He was 91 years old. Born in 1930, Jack was the first son of Thelma Gladys Hoke and Earl E. Keyser, who was editor of the Lancaster, Pennsylvania Intelligencer Journal from 1944 to 1955. His only sibling, E. Edward Keyser, was born in 1938.
Jack graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1948 and attended Utah State University where he received a B.A. degree in 1957. During his college years, Jack served in the Air Force as Senior Information Specialist at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and as a reporter based in Guam for the Stars and Stripes newspaper during the Korean War.
Jack met Janet Myers in 1952, and after several years of long-distance courtship they were married in January 1956. Their 66-year marriage until Janet's death in January took Jack and Janet through numerous career changes as writers and editors, as loving parents to their two children, and as avid travelers who loved to entertain friends and family. Jack was a lifelong Democrat who celebrated all Democratic Administrations from F.D.R. to Joe Biden, who met several Presidents and served under one.
He was Farm Editor at the Intelligencer Journal newspaper in Lancaster, Pennsylvania from 1958 until 1966. He then joined the U.S. Peace Corps, serving as a Program Officer in Washington, DC and Manila, Philippines until 1970, returning to the Intelligencer Journal in 1971, where he won an award for his coverage of Hurricane Agnes in 1972. The election of Jimmy Carter led him back to Washington where he was a speechwriter for the Secretary of Agriculture Bob Bergland until 1980. Jack then went to Ibadan, Nigeria where he served as director of public affairs for the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture until 1985. Jack also was Press Secretary to Senator John Melcher of Montana and a consultant to the CGIAR, a global agricultural research partnership funded by the United Nations and other governmental entities.
In retirement, Jack was able to pursue his numerous passions: preparing fabulous meals and beloved martinis, swimming laps at the F&M pool, assembling a tremendous stamp collection, and traveling as much as possible, Jack also loved spending time with his grandchildren. A great raconteur and delightful curmudgeon, Jack loved hosting visitors and giving tours of Lancaster County, especially driving the back roads where he spent so much time as a farm reporter.
He is survived by his two children, Jane Girondo and husband, Gene of Springfield, Virginia, Ed Keyser of Takoma Park, Maryland, and three grandchildren: Peter Girondo, Carolyn Girondo, and Johanna Keyser.
A Funeral Service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street in Lancaster on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Clean Air Task Force, 114 State Street, 6th Floor, Boston, MA 02109-2421.
