Jack Herr, 85, a lifelong resident of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Jack was born January 22, 1934, son of Claude and Ada Herr.
Jack graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1952. He spent 40 years working for Klein Chocolate and M&M Mars. He retired in 1992 as a Master Microbiology Technician.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Ada, brothers Jay, Claude and Robert and sisters Peggy (Lanvater) and Gloria Herr. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years Brenda (Brubaker) Herr, son Craig E. Herr (Betty), and 3 step-daughters Sherry Davis, Laurie Heller and Kerry Barlup (Randy).
In addition to immediate family there are 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Jack enjoyed golf, racing and antique cars. He will be missed by all who knew him and most of all, his family.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00pm Friday, November 22 at Christ Lutheran Church, 133 E. High Street, Elizabethtown, with visitation from 6:00pm-7:00pm. All are welcome!
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania.