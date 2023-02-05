Jack E. Garner, Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jack Sr. and Shirley (Sites) Garner. He and his loving wife Joi were on a bucket list vacation in Alaska to witness the Northern Lights when he passed.
Jack was an avid hunter, lover of the outdoors, business owner, pillar of his community, and the rock of our family.
He was a 1974 graduate of Donegal High School and Mount Joy Vo-tech Welding Program. In his early years he participated in soccer, gymnastics, boxing, and cycling with friends.
Jack successfully ran his welding company, Quality Metal Works Inc., for 32 years which reached into many business's both local and elsewhere. Jack had a mind of an innovator, a heart that exuded generosity, and was a true Jack of all trades.
Jack's biggest passion in life was hunting and the outdoors. A lot of his time was spent with friends hunting in PA and across the country.
When he wasn't hunting, you could find Jack in all corners of the community whether it was rotary meetings, breakfast or lunches with friends or what he called "business meetings," grandchildren's soccer games, football games, and wrestling matches.
A Free and Accepted Mason, he was a member of the Ashara-Casiphia Lodge 551 in Mount Joy. Jack was also a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Mount Joy, Mount Joy Rotary Club, NRA, The National Wild Turkey Federation and Marietta Bear Club.
Our family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from all. We are devasted by his passing and we will honor his legacy forever.
Surviving in addition to his wife Joi are three daughters, Jamie Boyer, wife of Derek of Elizabethtown, Jenna Ross, wife of Ryan of Ruther Glen, VA, and Joell Fooshee, wife of Henry of Washington Boro; five grandchildren, Colton, Easton, Regan, Rowen, and Riley; two brothers, Jeff Garner, husband of Debra of Manheim and Jerry Garner, husband of Trisha of Elizabethtown; and a sister.
A funeral service honoring Jack's life will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 37 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4 PM to 7 PM and again on Saturday from 9 AM to 10:45 AM. Seating is limited, please arrive early. The service will be available live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwhR_NttrO8. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church (address above) or the Mount Joy Rotary Club, PO Box 553, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com