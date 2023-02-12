Jack Dewayne Steele, Sr., 88, of New Providence, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 6, 2023 after a long illness. Born in Sutton, WV, he was the son of the late Art and Myrle (Miller) Steele. He was the loving husband of Ruth K. (Dawson) Steele. Together they shared 67 years of marriage.
Jack was a Christian man who was raised Baptist. He served his country during the Korean war from 1952-1954. He was a Truck Driver for most of his life and loved his job. He enjoyed reading and was known for helping anyone who needed it. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be very much missed.
In addition to his wife, Ruth, Jack is survived by his children Brenda Feerrar (husband, Harold "Bud"), and Jack D. Steele, Jr. (wife, Christien); his sisters Betty Carson, Violet Cantrell, and Rita Straley; and his grandchildren Lace Anne, Harold "BJ", Janine, Lance, Allison, and Jack; as well as 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »