On September 30, 2020 our precious patriarch and friend Jack DaSilva left us to join the Lord and his deceased family at the age of 92.
Jack is the husband of Mary DaSilva with whom he was married for 66 years. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph; daughter Linda; his son, Greg and wife Linda Grant and his grandchildren: Sasha DaSilva Stillwagon and husband, Lee, Ashely DaSilva and Rakee DaSilva.
Jack was born on June 15, 1928 in Bunheiro, Portugal to Clementina and Antonio DaSilva Garrido. At the age of three, he immigrated to the U.S. and lived in Pennsylvania and New York most of his life. Jack attended Woodrow Wilson Vocational and Technical High School in Jamaica, Queens, NY and became a cadet with the Merchant Marine Academy prior to serving in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Ranger during the Korean War on special assignment in Germany. After receiving his honorable discharge as Sargent in 1952, Jack joined his family construction and general contracting business until his retirement in 1997. During that time, Jack worked on numerous construction projects including the World Trade Center, 1964/1965 New York World's Fair in Queens, NY and the Linac Tunnel in Brookhaven Labs on Long Island.
While raising his family, Jack and Mary enjoyed travel and his passion for boating serving as president of the Anchorage Yacht Club and exploring the Long Island sound and key points of interest on the New England coast. During the winter, Jack and Mary spent time in Sarasota, Florida where Jack served as president of Lido Regency association board.
Jack was a master storyteller, entertaining mixologist, BBQ master, and is remembered fondly for his easygoing demeanor, sense of humor, pride and vibrant fighting spirit until his last days.
His family would like to especially thank the Hospice & Community Care for their exemplary care and guidance through this difficult time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be held at St. Boniface Cemetery, Elmont, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR) www.nfcr.org. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com