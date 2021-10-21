Jack D. Burg, 89, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Kadima of Lititz. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Dr. Martin and Fannie Burg. Jack attended Syracuse University, N.Y.U. (BA), four-year graduate program in Clinical Psychology at the University of Rochester. He functioned as a School Psychologist for many years and later in life, sales representative for Appleby System of Bath Fitters. He loved travelling and sports, reading, cooking, gardening, old movies, and classical music.
Jack will be sorely missed by his daughter, Dr. Jill M. Marrotte and son-in-law Dr. Rick Marrotte; his grandchildren, Ashley (Kyle), Andrew (Jillian), Kevin (Savannah) and Jenna (Justin); his daughter-in-law, Beverly Burg; and his brother, Richard Burg and his family. He was preceded in death by his life love companion and best friend, Carol Nixdorf, and his son, Todd Burg.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers or charitable contributions, Jack requests you to cherish each other and care for our planet.
