Jack C. Heitz, 96, of Columbia died peacefully on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Mary I. Harmon Heitz who passed away in 1974 and his second wife Daisy Heitz who passed away in 1996. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Carrie Heitz and was raised by his foster father Theodore Sides of Columbia. For most of his life, Jack “Pap” was a truck driver who loved country music, dancing, and Penn State Football. Every Wednesday for over 30 years, he enjoyed playing pinochle with his mountain buddies. Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII serving in the European Theater of Operations receiving 3 Bronze Stars and was a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge. Jack was the oldest volunteer Fireman for the former Susquehanna Fire Company now known as the Columbia Borough Fire Department. He was a member of the Red Rose Memorial Post 2435 VFW and the American Legion Post 469 in Wrightsville. For many years, he was a Baseball Coach for the CBAA program. He also served on the School Board of the Columbia Borough School District for 8 years and was recognized by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association for his service.
Surviving are the following. Daughters: Mary Ellen wife of John Montgomery of Alta Loma, CA and Jacqueline K. Markley of Craley, PA. Grandchildren: Chad Montgomery, Kelly (Markley) Ressel and Cory Markley. Great-Grandchildren: Jacob Montgomery, Abigail Montgomery, Elizabeth Markley, Molly Montgomery, Kyle Montgomery and Landen Markley. Step-Children: Warren Wolf, William Wolf, Charles McNaughton, John McNaughton, Verna McNaughton, Joyce Wilkinson and Paula Rapp, 16 Step-Grandchildren, 13 Step-Great-Grandchildren and 1 Step-Great-Great Grandchild. He was predeceased by his Sister Dorothy. The family would like to acknowledge the special care that was given to Jack by his Step-Son Bud Wolf and his wife Kathy and his Step-Granddaughter Meagan Rapp.
Memorial Services for Jack will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00AM with Rev. Mark Kopp officiating. There will be a visitation from 10:30AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow the services in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with full military honors by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard and the VET 21 Gun Salute. In lieu of flowers the family requests that Memorial Contributions in Jack’s memory be made to the Columbia Boro Fire Department, 726 Manor Street, Columbia, PA 17512 or to the Red Rose Memorial Post #2435 VFW, Fourth and Manor Streets, Columbia, PA 17512.