Jack A. Workman, 87, of Pequea, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Ruth (Witmer) Workman and members of his family.
Jack served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW and was a volunteer fire fighter for many years. He worked as a union painter for 38 years. He loved hunting, fishing and camping.
In addition to his loving wife, Ruth, he is survived by his children, Jackie Zuver, Cyndi Snedden, Dotty Rhodes, Jack Workman Jr., Parke and Kevin Workman, Dawn Miller and Angela Best; his two step-children, Debra Hyneman and Jamie Manes; his 24 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road #2, Annville, PA 17003.
