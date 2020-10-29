Jack A. Fritz, 67, of Adamstown, passed away unexpectedly Fri., Oct. 23, 2020 in Lewes, DE. He was a son of the late Oliver & Anna Mae (Zimmerman) Fritz and shared over 15 years with the love of his life, Vera E. Fritz.
Jack honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1972 to '78 and worked at Case New Holland as a Machinist for over 30 years until retirement. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Adamstown Rod & Gun Club. Jack was a Legionnaire of American Legion Post 945. He enjoyed camping and crabbing in Steamboat Landing, Delaware. Jack had a vast collection of arrowheads that he had found over the years. His favorite sidekick was ‘Snickers', a Jack-Russel mix who was always by his side. Jack's fun-loving manner and contagious laughter will forever be missed.
In addition to Vera, Jack is survived by his son, Justin A., husband of Suzanne, Fritz of Richland; grandson, Austin; & four sisters. He was predeceased by his three brothers.
Services reserved for family's convenience. Final resting place, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. www.goodfuneral.com
