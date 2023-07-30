Jacalyn "Jackie" Longer Howarth, 73, died peacefully on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Magnolias of Lancaster after a long illness. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Earl and Renate (Memmert) Longer and was raised in Terre Hill. She was the wife of the late Richard Howarth who passed away in 2015.
Jackie was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and West Chester State University. Many of her working years were spent in food management. She worked over 20 years at Howard Johnsons (now Marriott) in PA and NY and later for Garden Spot Village. Her last employment was at Penske Truck Leasing as a Customer Support Supervisor for 12 years.
Vibrant and outgoing Jackie had the gift of making friends everywhere she went and impacted many people's lives in a positive way. She was generous with a helping hand and her time always with a smile. She spent many hours helping her husband with the Lions Club and was the Snack Shack lady for Mast's Corn Maze in Morgantown for over 10 years. She was an avid Syracuse and Penn State fan, and she loved the beach. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Magnolias of Lancaster for the excellent care provided to Jackie through the difficult years of COVID. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Grane Hospice for all their compassionate care.
She is survived by sisters Brenda (Herb) Snavely of Lititz and Barbara Flora of Brandywine, MD and brothers Robert (Wanda) Longer of East Earl and Eugene (Melody) Longer of Fivepointville. Also surviving are ten favorite nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her sister Eveline Weaver and brother-in-law Barry Flora and her dog buddies Roadi and Honey.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 4th at the Eckenroth Funeral Home, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill. Friends are welcome to greet the family from 2 PM to 3 PM. Memorials and memories will be shared at 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Magnolias of Lancaster, 1870 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com