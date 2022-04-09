J. Wilmer "Willie" Martin, 95, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz, PA.
Born in New Holland, PA, Willie was a son of the late Hoover H. and Emma G. (Nolt) Martin and the loving husband of Margaret J. (Trefethern) Martin for 69 years.
A Korean War Veteran, Willie served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
He was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene in Ephrata, PA. and worked for over 20 years at Burkholders Quarry in Martindale where he was a Heavy Equipment Operator and mostly operated Euclid dump trucks. Most recently, Willie worked for the former Doneckers of Ephrata for 25 years.
In addition to his wife Margaret, Willie is survived by a daughter, Patrice J. Martin of Ephrata, PA; two grandsons: Jeremy Redcay of Bangor, PA and Janssen Redcay of Sandy Springs, GA; two great-grandchildren: Jaiden and Thomas; two step-great-grandchildren: Haylee and Anthony; numerous nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, Phares Musser.
In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by four sisters: Annamae, Ruth, Emma, and Alberta, and one brother, Homer.
Funeral services will be held at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 9-10 a.m.
Place of interment will be Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
The family would like to thank the staff of United Zion Retirement Community and Hospice and Community Care for the wonderful care that they gave to Willie.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Willie's memory to United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or, to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
