J. William Hershey, age 80, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Janice Keene Hershey for over 57 years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George K. and Edna M. Hoeltzel Hershey.
Bill was a graduate of East Lampeter High School Class of 1958. He served his country as an Army Reservist during the Vietnam War. He worked over 20 years with Don Neuhauser Floor Covering before starting his own business, Hershey Floor Covering, retiring in 2001. Bill attended St. John's Methodist Church in Paradise.
He was a member of Paradise Sportsman's Association, Paradise Hunting Club, and a past member of Lafayette Fire Company. He enjoyed coaching softball.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 children: Denise A. wife of Scott Corcoran of Blandon, PA, Randy L. husband of Donna Sumpter Hershey of Quarryville, a grandson, Trent Hershey, 2 step grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren, and 2 brothers: Donald G. husband of Diane Hershey of Strasburg and Kenneth C. husband of Cheryl Hershey of Lancaster.
A private viewing and service will be held with burial in St John's Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. shiveryfuneralhome.com