J. Wilbur "Wip" Hess, 87, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Lititz, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday afternoon, August 11, 2020 at home. Born in Penn Twp., he was the son of the late Elmer B. and Lottie Graybill Hess. He was the husband of Barbara A. Graybill Hess for 61 years on November 1.
Wip was an active member of Chiques Church in Manheim where he served on the cemetery board for 15 years. Most of his life was spent farming in Penn Twp. Prior to retiring in 2008, he was also employed for 17 years by Penn Twp. working on the road crew. He was a faithful volunteer at the Unto (formerly Global Aid Network) Global Logistics Center in Mount Joy and traveled with the former GAIN to Russia. He also traveled on mission trips to Guatemala and throughout the U.S. with his church. He enjoyed spending time with his family at the shore, skiing, golfing, and hunting.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Michael S., husband of Denise Y. Witmer Hess, Richard L., husband of Jane A. Bechtel Hess, and Kevin L., husband of Gerry M. Boll Hess, all of Lititz; six grandchildren, Brad (Liz) Hess, Elizabeth Hess, Josh Hess (fiancé of Megan Smith), Karli Hess, Mitchel Hess, and Austin Hess; and one sister, Bernice G., wife of Paul Groff, of Lititz. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy G. Keller Stauffer, Marian G. Minnich and Arlene G. Hershey.
The family extends appreciation to the gentle care that was provided to Wip and the Hess family by Hospice and Community Care.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday afternoon, August 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545 with their son, Michael S. Hess, and Ron Strickler officiating. Private interment will be in Chiques Cemetery. There will be no public viewing. All are invited to join the family for a luncheon in the Family Life Center of the church immediately following the service when the family will receive their guests. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Chiques Church or to Unto, Inc., 2001 West Plano Parkway, Suite 2200, Plano, TX 75075. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Monday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
