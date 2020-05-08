J. Wilbur Ginder

J. Wilbur "Nip" Ginder, 84, of Manheim, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 06, 2020. Born in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late Jacob H. and Katherine E. Young Ginder. He was the loving husband of Marian P. Weaver Ginder for 65 years. Nip worked for the former Raymark Industries, Manheim for over 21 years, later retiring from Maxima Technologies, East Petersburg after 12 years. He was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim where he served on the Administrative Board and taught Sunday school. Nip was also a member of Milton Grove Sportsman Association and enjoyed fishing and NASCAR.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Edward J. husband of Jane Stoppard Ginder, of Manheim, two daughters; Darla J. Ginder, of Lancaster, Lisa Marie wife of Paul Sanchez, of Manheim, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and a sister, Melva J. Kauffman, of Florida. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mervin Y. Ginder and a sister, Jeanette Ginder.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Ruhl's United Methodist Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions in Nip's memory to Ruhl's United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
