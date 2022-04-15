J. Wilbur "Bill" Mylin, 87 of The Mennonite Home, formerly of Willow Street passed away Sunday morning, April 10, 2022. Born in Marticville on June 15, 1934, he was the son of the late Abram L. and Verna F. Eshleman. He was the husband of Sara M. Wilson Mylin with whom he married on December 29, 1956.
Bill served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959. Earlier in his life he worked for Brenneman's Auto in Willow Street. He retired as a mechanic from Armstrong World Industries in 1999. Bill was a member of the West Willow United Methodist Church where he was a very active church member. He enjoyed riding motorcycle, especially his Honda Goldwing. He and Sara enjoyed camping, especially in the State Parks throughout the Northeast.
Bill was a quiet, gentle man with a great sense of humor. He was one to always see the good in people. Bill will be missed by his wife, Sara; son, James B., husband of Donnalee Mylin of Washington Boro and his daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" L., wife of David Bailey of Denver, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael, Alyssa, Audra, Jesse, Leah and Seth; great-grandchildren, Annabella, Tyler, Shiloh, Meredith, Caleb, Jacob, Emily, Ella, Levi and Amethyst. Bill is also survived by his brother, Abram L., husband of Phyllis Mylin of Willow Street.
Private family burial will be held in the New Danville Mennonite Cemtery. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bill's memorial service on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3 PM with Pastor Robert Garvey officiating from the Eagle Commons in Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA. Friends will be received from 2 to 3 PM prior to the service.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Bill's memory to Hospice & Community Care. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
