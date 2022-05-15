J. Wilbur "Bill" Mylin

J. Wilbur "Bill" Mylin

J. Wilbur "Bill" Mylin, 87 of The Mennonite Home, formerly of Willow Street passed away Sunday morning, April 10, 2022. He was the husband of Sara M. Wilson Mylin.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bill's memorial service on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3PM with Pastor Robert Garvey officiating from the Eagle Commons in Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA. Friends will be received from 2 to 3PM prior to the service. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Bill's memory to Hospice & Community Care. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.

Melanie B. Scheid

Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster

Plant a tree in memory of J. Mylin
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Melanie B Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, The Gundel Chapel

3225 Main Street
Conestoga, PA 17516
+1(717)872-1779
www.thegundelchapel.com/

Sign up for our newsletter