J. Wilbur "Bill" Mylin, 87 of The Mennonite Home, formerly of Willow Street passed away Sunday morning, April 10, 2022. He was the husband of Sara M. Wilson Mylin.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bill's memorial service on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3PM with Pastor Robert Garvey officiating from the Eagle Commons in Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA. Friends will be received from 2 to 3PM prior to the service. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Bill's memory to Hospice & Community Care. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »