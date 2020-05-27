J. Wesley Sensenig, 44, of Holtwood, died unexpectedly from natural causes at his home on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Born in Holtwood, he was a son of Jonas and Grace Ann (Kurtz) Sensenig of Holtwood.
Wesley worked as a truck driver and more recently he drove for the plain community.
In his previous years he enjoyed camping, boating, motorcycling, and many other outdoor activities.
Surviving in addition to his parents are two sisters, Nancy, married to Glenn Brubacher of Morgantown, and Lois, married to Jerry Zimmerman of Ephrata; two brothers, Nelson, married to Lorie Sensenig of Leola, and Gerald, married to Charlene Sensenig of Holtwood; and 15 nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death is an infant sister, Cheryl.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Pequea Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
