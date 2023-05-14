J. Vernon "Bud" Moore, 93, of Millersville passed away Monday, May 8, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Henry J. and Elizabeth K. (Groff) Moore. He was the husband of the late Delores J. "Dolly" (Hively) Moore who passed away in 2009.
He worked at Armstrong World Industries as a general production supervisor before retiring in 1989.
Bud was a longtime member of the Charles M. Howell Masonic Lodge No. 496.
He is survived by his son, Thomas J. Moore of Lancaster; four stepchildren: Linda Wilson, Joy Kieffer, Susan Mowrer, Lisa Jockers and two sisters, Jean Moore, and Virginia Bravos, as well as fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, Stephen F. Moore, Michael S. Moore and brother, Henry J. Moore.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 1PM-2PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA with a Masonic and Memorial Service to follow at 2PM. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bud's name to Shriners Children's Hospital. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com