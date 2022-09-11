J. Thomas "Tom" Dunlevy, 90, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Joseph E. and Madeline Joy (Grunenberger) Dunlevy. Tom was a loving husband to the late Janice C. Dunlevy, married for 67 years before her passing in April, 2022.
Tom graduated from Manheim Township in 1950 and received his diploma from Franklin & Marshall College in 1954. Tom would be Janice's prom date his freshman year and they would marry on New Year's Day of 1955. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a Captain during the Korean War.
Tom began his career with Educators Mutual Life Insurance before taking a job with Girard Bank, Philadelphia, which later became Mellon Bank. Estate and Financial planning were his calling, and he was successful in his field becoming Vice President of Business Development at Glen Mede Trust, Philadelphia, his final professional stop. He loved his job and travelled extensively, often bringing home the best stories of the people and places he saw.
The game of golf was a joy he cherished his whole life. He caddied and played at the old Heimenz Golf Course, off New Holland Pike, through high school and college. He played at courses in Lancaster County over the years, including memberships at Meadia Heights Golf Club and most recently at Lancaster Country Club. He was fortunate to play many of the great courses in the states. He enjoyed his golf adventures to Ireland and Scotland, returning a second time to golf in Scotland.
Tom was a devout Catholic and attended St. Anne's for over 60 years. He was very involved in the Lancaster and Philadelphia communities serving locally on the board or as executive officer with Lancaster History.org, Gretna Theatre, Lancaster Community Foundation and Manheim Township School Board, among others.
Family was important to Tom, and they would spend quality time together in Lancaster as well as in Vero Beach, FL and Mt. Gretna. Tom and Janice travelled annually to Migis Lodge on Lake Sebago, Maine since 1977. The family started to join them at Migis the last 14 years. Tom always had the best stories and jokes to share. They made him laugh as much as his audience, often laughing too much to finish the joke.
Tom is survived by his two daughters, Jan D. Longenecker (wife of Thomas) and Jill D. Brewster (wife of James), both of Lancaster and his grandchildren: Craig Longenecker, (husband of Paige Boyer); Emily Longenecker; Kathryn Longenecker; Samantha Brewster; and Maxwell Brewster. Additionally, he is survived by his nephew, Mark R. Dunlevy (Elizabeth), Nags Head, NC, and sister-in-law, Lunda P. Shaub (Ray), Lancaster. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, J. Richard Dunlevy and his granddaughter, Abigail L. Longenecker.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tom's Funeral Service at St. Anne Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Tri M. Luong officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Abby's Foundation (abbysfoundation.org) PO Box 4692, Lancaster, PA 17604 as well as F&M at www.fandm.edu/giving and St. Anne's at www.stannechurch.org.
