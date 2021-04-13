J. Thomas Lefever, 73, of Quarryville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 9, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Richard B. and Marian E. (Nolt) Lefever. He was the loving husband of Patricia L. (Toms) Lefever for over 51 years.
The driving force in Pastor Tom's life was the biblical call found in 1 Cor. 4:2 "Moreover it is required in stewards that one be found faithful". Tom saw his life through that lens, whether as a husband to Patty for 51 years, as a father, grandfather, pastor, brother, son, neighbor and friend to many. Tom was always willing to sacrifice and lay down his life to serve and care for others. He longed to be faithful to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and he faithfully proclaimed that message throughout his life.
Tom was a strong "bull of a man" in his younger years, as he worked for Powl's Country Feeds, and hauled milk for many years for Kreider Brothers. He also did custom field work for many local farmers and helped out on the family farm with his father and siblings. He also received a call to help start a local church in the Strasburg area in 1979 with a group of families from the New Providence Church of God. He was asked to help get the church started for 6 months. Those 6 months stretched into 35 years of ministry at the High View Church of God. Tom was a faithful shepherd to his church family, but also to many in the southern end. He was constantly helping others through providing counseling, working with families, doing funerals for those who needed, and performed a host of weddings through the years. Beyond that, he preached the gospel of Jesus Christ to so many with passion, clarity, and truthfulness whenever he had the opportunity. As strong as he was as a younger man, his faith and trust in Christ was even stronger as he lived out that message over his lifetime.
Tom's ministry even extended to the people and technicians he saw 3 times a week over the last 8 years at Davita Dialysis. He continued to encourage and endeavored to be a light to the many he met who were battling hard and difficult physical ailments through dialysis treatment. He also continued to minister regularly to the folks who lived at Country View Manor at the Buck and he still preached into his 70's both at High View and Providence Church. He was faithful to serve the Lord and others to the end!
In addition to his wife, Tom is survived his children: Dwight E. Lefever (Heather); Kimberly Yoder (Solomon); and Lori A. Bailey (Scott); 12 grandchildren, and siblings, Ann L. Lefever and Wayne R. Lefever.
Tom's memorial service will take place at Providence Church, 269 Cinder Rd., New Providence, PA 17560 on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The family will visit with friends following the service. Traditional interment will be private in the Drumore Cemetery. Those attending the service are asked to wear masks. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Providence Church at the above address or to the High View Church of God Mission Fund, 2470 Leaman Rd., Ronks, PA 17572. Online guestbook at: www.dewalds.com
A living tribute »