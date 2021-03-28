J. Stephen Farrah, 75, of Millersville, PA passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Born in Vancouver, Washington and raised in New Kensington, PA he was the son of the late Mary (Howard) and George Farrah. He was the loving husband to Anne (Fulmer) Farrah with whom he shared over 52 years of marriage.
Steve spent most of his life working in Research and Development at various companies: Hamilton Watch, RCA and Armstrong Industries. Steve was a member of Lancaster Road Runners Club (LRRC), where he was the past president, Lancaster Bicycle Club and Lancaster Ski Club. Steve was an avid runner, participating in his 52nd marathon in Athens, Greece in 2018. He also ran in 9 ultra-marathons and biked across the U.S. and Cuba. Steve's U.S. coast-to-coast bike adventure is documented on http://2geezers2oceans.blogspot.com/. Steve enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states, and international travel to many European countries, and Southeast Asia. Steve loved his family, social gatherings and any opportunity to meet new friends. Steve made you feel that you were the most important person and he brought such positive energy, excitement and fun to any gathering when he walked into the room. His welcoming nature and adventurous spirit will be missed by all.
In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his children: Marybeth Profrock wife of Chris of Norristown, Julie DelloRusso wife of James of Upper Saddle River, NJ, J. Stephen Farrah II of Lancaster and Michael Farrah of Lancaster; his grandchildren: Victoria, Adam, Joseph and Farrah; his brothers Hank Farrah of Albuquerque, NM and James Farrah of Bellefonte, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, April 6th, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Friends and family will be received from 10am to 11am prior to the service. The service will be live-streamed on Steve's obituary page published on the Charles Snyder Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Healthwell Foundation, PO Box 489, Buckeystown, MD 21717, www.healthwellfoundation.org.
