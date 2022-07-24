J. Stanley Mull, Jr. 88, of Willow Street, passed away on July 22 after a long illness. He was a highly respected banker in the Lancaster area for 40 years.
He graduated from Lebanon Valley College in 1955 and subsequently served in the U.S. Army for 4 years, 2 of which were in Germany. He served as the Chief Financial Officer for Farmers First Bank and retired in 1996.
He was predeceased by his parents, John S. Mull and Ida Dissinger Mull of Lebanon; sister, Eve Anne Schoen of New York; and brother, Thomas D. Mull, MD of Philadelphia.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan Wingert Mull; daughters, Rebecca (Dale) Shively, of Texas, Deborah (Brian) Bowers, of Maryland, and Jennifer Mull Frey, of Pennsylvania; former son-in-law, Jerald Frey, of Arizona; granddaughters, Noeleen Bowers, Katherine Frey and Abigail Frey; great-granddaughter McKenna Bishop; and nieces and nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stanley's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com