J. Stanley "Butch" Stauffer, Jr., 82, of Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in Lancaster to the late J. Stanley "Stiff" Sr. and Sara (Southern) Stauffer.
A retired farmer, Butch also worked as a custodian for the Willow Valley Retirement Community for 14 years. He served as caretaker for the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Cemetery for over 40 years. Butch was also active in the local community as a volunteer for the Robert Fulton Fire Co. and the Solanco Fair Assoc. He attended Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren.
Butch is survived by a son, Scott, husband of Suzanne Stauffer of Quarryville; a daughter, Kristen, wife of Stephen Robertson of Lititz; five grandchildren and two sisters, Frances Reyburn of Oxford; and Elizabeth Miller of Quarryville.
Private services will be followed by traditional interment in the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Robert Fulton Fire Co., 2271 Robert Fulton Hwy, Peach Bottom, PA 17563 or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.