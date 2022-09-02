J. Samuel Stoltzfus, age 61 of 365 Swamp Road, Morgantown, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was the husband of Elizabeth King Stoltzfus. He was born in Ephrata, son of Sarah Esh Stoltzfus of East Earl and the late Jonas E. Stoltzfus.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving are 4 children: Lydia Ann Stoltzfus at home, David K. husband of Barbara Lapp Stoltzfus of Narvon , Lillian K. & Jonas E. Stoltzfus both at home, granddaughter Faith Elizabeth Stoltzfus, 6 siblings: J. Leon husband of Rachel Lapp Stoltzfus of Narvon, J. David husband of Naomi Smucker Stoltzfus of East Earl, John I. husband of Lynda Esh Stoltzfus of Narvon, Jonas E., Jr. husband of Priscilla Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of East Earl, Amos J. husband of Rachel Lantz Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Anna Ruth wife of Stevie P. King of Strasburg.
Funeral service will take place from the late residence, 365 Swamp Road, Morgantown, PA, on Saturday, September 3rd at 9 a.m. E.S.T. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. Interment will be in the Mast Amish Cemetery. shvieryfuneralhome.com
