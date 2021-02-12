J. Samuel King, Jr., 19, of 3527 W. Newport Rd., Ronks, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after a two year battle with cancer. Born in Ronks, he was the son of J. Samuel, Sr., and Anna Glick King. He was a volunteer at Harmony Hollow Retreat and worked part-time at E.G. Outdoors. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents are: siblings, Elmer G. King, at home, Rachel wife of Daniel Fisher, Quarryville, Leah wife of David Esh, Ronks, Jonas G. King, Amos Jay King, both at home; paternal grandparents, Amos J. and Mary Stoltzfoos King, Ronks; maternal grandmother, Amanda Lantz, Lititz; a niece, two nephews. Samuel was preceded in death by maternal grandfathers, Melvin S. Glick and Ammon B. Lantz.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
